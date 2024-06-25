Global Assets Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 100,574 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

