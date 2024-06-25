Traynor Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,426 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $489.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $497.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.21. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $554.70. The company has a market capitalization of $450.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.