Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 238 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,610,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,734,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.53 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1495 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

