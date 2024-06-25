Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Insider Transactions at WD-40

In other news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.22 per share, with a total value of $100,319.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,424.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WD-40 news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,592.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at $623,053.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.22 per share, with a total value of $100,319.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,424.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 973 shares of company stock valued at $226,910. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Stock Down 0.2 %

WDFC opened at $221.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14 and a beta of -0.07. WD-40 has a one year low of $182.53 and a one year high of $278.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $139.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.51 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDFC

About WD-40

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.