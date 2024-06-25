Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at WD-40
In other news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.22 per share, with a total value of $100,319.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,424.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WD-40 news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,592.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at $623,053.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.22 per share, with a total value of $100,319.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,424.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 973 shares of company stock valued at $226,910. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.
WD-40 Stock Down 0.2 %
WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $139.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.51 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
WD-40 Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.26%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.
About WD-40
WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.
