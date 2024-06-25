Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes $4.26 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VT. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 2,302,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,843,000 after buying an additional 1,082,088 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,959,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,542,000 after purchasing an additional 793,976 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,031.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,813,000 after buying an additional 595,769 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 766,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,825,000 after purchasing an additional 433,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,393.6% during the first quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 411,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,434,000 after acquiring an additional 383,638 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $112.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $113.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.