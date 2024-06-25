First PREMIER Bank Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,789 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $276.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $274.07 and its 200 day moving average is $273.29. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.02 and a 1 year high of $290.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

V has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

