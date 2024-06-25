Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sharecare from $1.00 to $1.43 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $1.43 price target (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Sharecare in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Sharecare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Get Sharecare alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sharecare

Sharecare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHCR opened at $1.37 on Friday. Sharecare has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $90.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.80 million. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 19.78% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sharecare will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sharecare

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sharecare in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23,129 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 667,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

About Sharecare

(Get Free Report)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to improve their health and well-being.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.