Realty Income (NYSE:O) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.150-4.210 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.35.

Realty Income Price Performance

O opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.17.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

