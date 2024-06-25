TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-3.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.30-14.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.52 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group upgraded TD SYNNEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cfra lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.36.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of SNX opened at $129.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TD SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $133.85. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.12. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $2,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,908,778.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $2,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,908,778.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.