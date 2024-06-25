Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,164 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 13.2% in the first quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.6% during the first quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 885,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $247,097,000 after purchasing an additional 54,747 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 229.4% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 152,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $42,476,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on V. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $276.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.29. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.02 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The stock has a market cap of $505.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

