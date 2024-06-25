Energi Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Energi has a market capitalization of $7.81 million and approximately $934,602.04 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Energi has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00041121 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00009144 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013407 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011376 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000760 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 77,996,289 coins and its circulating supply is 77,996,409 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

