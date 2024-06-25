Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 170 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $278,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $215,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $292,000.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $88.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.63 and a 52 week high of $91.74.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

