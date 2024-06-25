Global Assets Advisory LLC Makes New $40.55 Million Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 428,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,545,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.49. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.3083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

