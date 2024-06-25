The GPT Group (ASX:GPT) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.12

The GPT Group (ASX:GPT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.17, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.74.

In other The GPT Group news, insider Russell Proutt purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$4.38 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of A$219,000.00 ($146,000.00). 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GPT is a vertically integrated diversified property group that owns and actively manages a portfolio of high quality Australian retail, office and logistics assets, with assets under management of $32.4 billion. The Group utilises its real estate management platform to enhance returns through property development and funds management.

