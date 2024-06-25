APA Group (ASX:APA) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

APA Group (ASX:APA – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This is an increase from APA Group’s previous final dividend of $0.29.
APA Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.52.
About APA Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than APA Group
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- How to Sell Covered Puts from Income If You’re Bearish
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Tesla Stock: The Pay Package Battle and Its Impact on Investors
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Call Option Interest Soars in These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for APA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.