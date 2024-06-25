360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Declares $0.02 Final Dividend

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.
360 Capital Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 26.66 and a current ratio of 3.88.
Insider Buying and Selling at 360 Capital Group
In other news, insider Tony Pitt purchased 125,758 shares of 360 Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.63 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$79,227.54 ($52,818.36). Insiders have acquired 3,835,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,306 in the last 90 days. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
360 Capital Group Company Profile
360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of real estate assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and New Zealand investing across real estate equity and credit opportunities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 360 Capital Group
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- How to Sell Covered Puts from Income If You’re Bearish
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Tesla Stock: The Pay Package Battle and Its Impact on Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Call Option Interest Soars in These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.