BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU) Plans Dividend of $0.84

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.8438 per share on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
BrightSpring Health Services Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $48.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.74.
About BrightSpring Health Services
