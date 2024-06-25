CT UK High Income Trust Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.35 (LON:CHI)

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CT UK High Income Trust Stock Down 3.2 %

LON CHI opened at GBX 89.50 ($1.14) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £74.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1,027.78 and a beta of 0.70. CT UK High Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 71 ($0.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 95.50 ($1.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.08.

About CT UK High Income Trust

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

