CT UK High Income Trust Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.35 (LON:CHI)

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CT UK High Income Trust Stock Down 3.2 %
LON CHI opened at GBX 89.50 ($1.14) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £74.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1,027.78 and a beta of 0.70. CT UK High Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 71 ($0.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 95.50 ($1.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.08.
About CT UK High Income Trust
