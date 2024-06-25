Doliver Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Doliver Advisors LP reduced its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $1,568,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 79,455 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $9,239,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 98,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on Carnival Co. &

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.