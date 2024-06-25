Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 1,134 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Shares of PFE opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.68 billion, a PE ratio of -472.50, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.70. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

