ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,098,000 after acquiring an additional 52,740 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 197,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 54,107 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $8,825,000. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $4,736,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in ONE Gas by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 117,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 54,488 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $61.36 on Tuesday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $82.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $758.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

