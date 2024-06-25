Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,935 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 108.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $264,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.0% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 171.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $138.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.90 and a 1 year high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.55.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

