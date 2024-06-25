ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RMD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.80.

NYSE:RMD opened at $182.36 on Tuesday. ResMed has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $229.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $91,341.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,214.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,151 shares of company stock worth $6,666,409. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

