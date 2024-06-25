CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 372 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,984,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,106,001,000 after buying an additional 755,588 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,583,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,927,263,000 after buying an additional 503,923 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,182,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,303,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,688 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,905,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,357,392,000 after acquiring an additional 363,902 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $139.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.80. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $109,496,781.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,730 shares of company stock worth $38,545,301 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

