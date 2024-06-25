Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 137,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $24,710,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,611.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 67,682 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $572,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 78,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

IWD opened at $176.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.01. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

