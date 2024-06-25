Request (REQ) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $108.95 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One Request token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $108.95 million and $2.15 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00010181 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,183.14 or 1.00025289 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012481 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005621 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00079885 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10924605 USD and is up 3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $2,781,619.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

