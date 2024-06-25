Southland Equity Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $101.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

