Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.97.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

