Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,189 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,179,579 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,642,000 after purchasing an additional 189,324 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 768,057 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 561,020 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 206,692 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 84,771 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 490,230 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,534 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,920 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 22,906 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.37. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

