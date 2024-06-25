Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,302 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.07% of Liberty Energy worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LBRT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $1,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,213,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,892,824.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 805,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,582,634.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $1,149,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,213,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,892,824.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,900 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

NYSE:LBRT opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 26.46%. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.