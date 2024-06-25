73,418 Shares in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Acquired by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Kinetik in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kinetik in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kinetik by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinetik in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinetik Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Kinetik stock opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.53. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $41.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.83.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinetik news, insider Matthew Wall sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $228,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 530,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,107,228.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KNTK shares. Barclays started coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kinetik from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kinetik from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Kinetik Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

