Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $3.36 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 44,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,542,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,048,000 after purchasing an additional 680,703 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,378,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,598 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,121,000 after acquiring an additional 31,577 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,797,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 887,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV stock opened at $75.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.58. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

