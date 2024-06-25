Global Assets Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 107,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,890,000.
ALPS Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA ACES opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.77. ALPS Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.34.
ALPS Clean Energy ETF Company Profile
The ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy index. The fund tracks an index of US- and Canada-listed companies in the clean energy industry. ACES was launched on Jun 29, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.
