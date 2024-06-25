Kelp DAO Restaked ETH One Day Volume Tops $19.39 Million (RSETH)

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 25th. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can now be bought for approximately $3,403.73 or 0.05564588 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a total market capitalization of $537.13 million and approximately $19.39 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH launched on December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 300,771 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. The official website for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. The official message board for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is blog.kelpdao.xyz.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 299,571.9033676. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 3,409.66364246 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $7,980,582.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

