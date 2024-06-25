Ergo Price Hits $0.96 on Major Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $73.08 million and $661,486.78 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001573 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,127.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.40 or 0.00620660 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009414 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.66 or 0.00115594 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00038240 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.45 or 0.00265749 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00048748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00073229 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,020,609 coins and its circulating supply is 76,022,391 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

