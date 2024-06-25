iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITB. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 41,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 143.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,673,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,171 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,743,000. PFG Advisors grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,850,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITB opened at $103.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.77.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.