Syscoin Market Cap Achieves $96.91 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 25th. During the last week, Syscoin has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $96.91 million and $1.99 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,127.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.40 or 0.00620660 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00048748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00073229 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 789,698,811 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin (SYS) is a blockchain protocol founded in 2014 by Sebastian Schepis, designed to merge the security of Bitcoin with the functionality of Ethereum into a single, scalable platform. It supports the creation of decentralized applications and custom tokens, leveraging a dual-chain architecture that includes the Ethereum-compatible NEVM and a Bitcoin-based Syscoin UTXO blockchain. Syscoin aims to offer fast, secure, and low-cost transactions, with features like optimistic and ZK rollups for enhanced scalability. Led by the non-profit Syscoin Foundation, with development spearheaded by SYS Labs, the ecosystem fosters innovation in decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT marketplaces. Syscoin’s unique blend of Bitcoin’s and Ethereum’s strengths positions it as a versatile and efficient blockchain for a wide range of applications.”

