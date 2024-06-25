CEEK VR (CEEK) Achieves Market Cap of $31.22 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 25th. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0388 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $31.22 million and $2.38 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03970021 USD and is up 5.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $2,608,138.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

