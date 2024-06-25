Komodo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.51 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 25th. Komodo has a total market cap of $47.13 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00042286 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00032565 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00010758 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000321 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,087,744 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

