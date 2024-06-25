Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 46.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 46.6% higher against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and $282.37 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00002721 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00041169 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00009175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013398 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011382 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

