671 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Purchased by Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479,642 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,363,000 after buying an additional 2,598,163 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,842,000 after buying an additional 17,066,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $827,370,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,129,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,363,000 after buying an additional 751,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Compass Point upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

