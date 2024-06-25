Ignite Planners LLC Sells 196 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 6.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 14.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 74,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 11.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.79.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PSX opened at $138.48 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $90.86 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.16 and its 200-day moving average is $144.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

