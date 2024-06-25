Ignite Planners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,541,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,391 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,936,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 337.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 308,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH opened at $57.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

