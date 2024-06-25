Ignite Planners LLC Has $291,000 Holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Ignite Planners LLC cut its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRT. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBRT. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of FBRT opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.99 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 88.39 and a current ratio of 88.39.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a net margin of 53.82% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $53.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.58%.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

