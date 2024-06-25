Ignite Planners LLC Sells 925 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock opened at $69.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.49 and a 200 day moving average of $63.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $73.97.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.