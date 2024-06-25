Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 price target (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at $24,876,928.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STWD. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

