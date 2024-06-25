Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target Cut to $290.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $337.91 on Tuesday. Pool has a 1 year low of $308.45 and a 1 year high of $422.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.38.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Pool by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Pool by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 442,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,447,000 after purchasing an additional 33,664 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

