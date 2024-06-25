Ignite Planners LLC Buys 243 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,619,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,184,000 after buying an additional 1,467,174 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 844,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,086,000 after buying an additional 149,602 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 719,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,488,000 after buying an additional 59,169 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 627,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,723,000 after buying an additional 50,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 538.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,572,000 after purchasing an additional 300,621 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF stock opened at $60.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.56.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.