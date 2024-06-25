Ignite Planners LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $860,010,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $671,392,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,772,000 after buying an additional 2,153,993 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $284,337,000. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,693,000 after buying an additional 1,539,527 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock opened at $165.76 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.33 and its 200 day moving average is $161.76. The firm has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

