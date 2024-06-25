Ignite Planners LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,843 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,452,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,827,000 after purchasing an additional 460,257 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Nepc LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,503,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,081.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,655,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,983 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.06.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.258 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.